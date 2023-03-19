Kaala Bhairava says 'sorry' to NTR, Charan fans

Tollywood playback singer Kaala Bhairava made the entire country proud by performing RRR's Oscar-winning global chartbuster, 'Naatu Naatu,' live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week. However, despite attaining global acclaim, the young singer cum music composer fell prey to a few fans' over enthusiasm.



Last night, Kaala Bhairava took to Twitter and thanked RRR's Director SS Rajamouli, his dad and the film's Music Composer MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu Choreographer Prem Rakshit, Karthikeya, his mother and RRR's Line Producer Sri Valli and aunt and Costume Designer Rama Rajamouli for giving him the opportunity to be a tiny part of RRR.

Since then, Kaala Bhairava had been subjected to intense criticism and trolling for not mentioning RRR heroes NTR and Ram Charan's names. This morning, Kaala Bhairava again took to Twitter and gave a clarification and even apologized to all the over-enthusiastic fans who were hurt.

"I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of 'Naatu Naatu' and 'RRR' itself. I was only talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else, I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words," Bhairava tweeted.