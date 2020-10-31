Kajal Aggarwal's first film after the wedding!

Newly married Kajal Aggarwal has a handful of projects right now. Because of the lockdown, she got a lot of time and all the projects she is a part of are yet to hit the floors. Kajal married Gautam Kitchlu in a grand wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai on Friday. The actress is not going to make any delay in getting back to work. As per the latest reports, Acharya will be the first film that Kajal will be a part of, after her wedding.

The makers of Acharya were apparently told by Kajal about her return to the shoot in the second week of November. The film unit of Acharya did not resume their shoot and most likely, they will start next month. Kajal Aggarwal replaced Trisha Krishnan in the project and she will romance Chiranjeevi again, after Khaidi No. 150.

Koratala Siva is the director of Acharya. Mani Sharma scores the music for the movie. Ram Charan is the film's producer.