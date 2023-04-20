  • Menu
kajal Aggarwal's Flop film locks its world television premiere date

Kajal Aggarwal, who has been busy shooting for the film Indian 2, was last seen in the movie Indian 2 directed by Shankar Shanmugham. The shooting for the film's key schedule was recently completed.

In the latest news, it has been confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal's film "Khosty" (the Telugu version of the Tamil movie "Ghosty") will have its world television premiere on Zee Telugu on April 23, 2023. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvasi, and others in prominent roles. "Khosty" is produced by Seed Pictures and directed by Kalyaan, with Sam CS as the music director.

