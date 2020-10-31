Kajal, Gautam wedding makes a style statement

The gala wedding ceremony was attended by a few close friends and immediate family members of the couple. All the precautionary measures were taken to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.



Within a couple of hours into the wedding, the first pic of this cute couple was out on social media. Speaking about the bride Kajal, she was breathtakingly beautiful in a scarlet bridal ensemble. She wore a custom-made red lehenga which was accentuated with intricate golden embroidery.

The pale pink embellished dupatta along with chaand bali styled gold matha patti, heavy gold choker, matching earrings and kaleeras upped her bridal look a notch higher. Those stack of red traditional bangles and nose pin gave her an ultimate bridal aura and made everyone's eyes glued to this 'Seeta' actress. While Gautam perfectly complimented his dear heartthrob wearing a white sherwani teamed with a white and pink shawl.

The stunning ballroom of Taj Mahal Palace was filled with awesome white and pink themed decorations. The stage was filled with beautiful white flowers and pink shaded lightings.

Kajal Aggarwal also dropped a glimpse of her beautiful bridal look just before taking saat pheras with Gautam. She was dressed up in a bathrobe showing off the custom-made lehenga hanging at the background. Her bridal hairdo awed everyone as her hair was tied up into a bun and enhanced with beautiful roses. The chaand-bali style maang tikka, a stack of traditional red bangles and on-point makeup gave an ultimate bridal glow to our princess.

Even her Haldi and Mehndi avatars were a jaw dropping stunning looks. The Singham lady wore a lemon yellow kurta and enhanced her look with the fresh and beautiful floral ornaments. When it comes to Kajal's 'Mehndi' outfit, she looked classy yet stylish wearing a green sharara which had red rosebuds print all over. Kajal looked all happy etching Gautam's Mehndi on her hands.