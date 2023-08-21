Kaladhar Kokkonda’s 'Karna' Received Positive Response

Kaladhar Kokkonda directed and produced, besides playing the lead role in the massive action entertainer Karna which was based on true events. The film was made under the banner of Sanatana Creations. Mona Thakur is the heroine in the movie that also features Asma Syed, Chatrapati Shekar, Dil Ramesh, Mahender, Prasad, Nookaraju, Ajay, Ajas Jaan, and Priya in important roles.

The movie which was released in the last week of June with good expectations after the promotional material was well-received. Karna received a positive response from all corners. Everyone appreciated the content, performances of the lead actors, and also superb technical standards. The team celebrated the film’s success event and thanked one and all for their support and encouragement.

Prashanth BJ scored the music while Shravan G Kumar is the cinematographer.

Cast: Kaladhar Kokkonda, Mona Thakur, Asma Syed, Chhatrapati Shekar, Dil Ramesh, Mahender, Prasad, Nookaraju, Ajay, Ajas Jaan, Priya and others

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Kaladhar Kokkonda

Producer: Kaladhar Kokkonda

Banner: Sanatana Creations

Music: Prashanth BJ

DOP: Shravan G Kumar

Choreography: Kiran Bandar

Audio: Madhura Audio

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvathaneni Rambabu