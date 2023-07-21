Live
- Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday
- PL First Cut - Ashok Leyland - 1QFY24
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
The makers have unveiled the title of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s movie as “Kalki 2898 AD,” and the mythos-sci-fi flick’s glimpse has delighted fans and...
The makers have unveiled the title of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s movie as “Kalki 2898 AD,” and the mythos-sci-fi flick’s glimpse has delighted fans and others. Deepika Padukone is the heroine in this biggie.
However, the release date was recently removed from the glimpse and posters, leading to a strong buzz on social media. It is now rumoured that the movie won’t release as initially planned on January 12, 2024, but is scheduled to hit theaters in the upcoming summer. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.
“Kalki 2898 AD” also features Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Pasupathy in significant roles. Vyjayanthi Movies has produced this large-scale project, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director.