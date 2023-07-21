‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement

The makers have unveiled the title of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s movie as “Kalki 2898 AD,” and the mythos-sci-fi flick’s glimpse has delighted fans and others. Deepika Padukone is the heroine in this biggie.

However, the release date was recently removed from the glimpse and posters, leading to a strong buzz on social media. It is now rumoured that the movie won’t release as initially planned on January 12, 2024, but is scheduled to hit theaters in the upcoming summer. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

“Kalki 2898 AD” also features Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Pasupathy in significant roles. Vyjayanthi Movies has produced this large-scale project, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director.