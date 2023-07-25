‘Kalki 2898 AD’ new release date: Movie to be out on this auspicious day

Live
- A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
- Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
- Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
- Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
- Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
- Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
- Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd
- Apple to bring a truly bezel-less and notch-free iPhone display
- Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
“Kalki 2898 AD,” starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy is one of the most highly-anticipated...
“Kalki 2898 AD,” starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy is one of the most highly-anticipated movies in Indian Cinema. The sci-fi movie is directed by Nag Ashwin, known for his work on the blockbuster film “Mahanati.” The film is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies on a grand scale, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer.
Recently, it was reported that the original release date of January 12, 2024 was not mentioned in either the glimpse or first look posters. Now, there are rumours that the film may be released on May 9, 2024, the same day “Mahanati” was released in 2018. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.
