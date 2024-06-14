 Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas starrer faces plagiarism controversy

The highly anticipated trailer for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ set the internet ablaze with its stunning visuals and the star power of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and a stellar supporting cast. However, the shine has come off for the film, which is now embroiled in a plagiarism controversy.

Sung Choi, a renowned South Korean concept artist with credits on major Hollywood productions, took to Instagram to level accusations of plagiarism against the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

Sharing a side-by-side comparison, Choi highlighted a scene from the trailer that bore an uncanny resemblance to his own artwork, titled ‘Crash Site of ARK,’ created a decade ago.

His initial post expressed frustration, stating, "Unauthorized use of artwork is a bad practice. This makes me question doing art in this lawless environment." While the captions have been edited, the controversy continues to simmer.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises a thrilling journey into a dystopian future. With a release slated for June 27th, the film's fate may be clouded by these allegations. Only time will tell if ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ can weather this storm and emerge victorious.