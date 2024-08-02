‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Special Ticket Offer: Watch the Film for Rs.100 in Theatres for a Week

The epic blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring a star-studded cast led by Prabhas, has captivated audiences since its release on June 27. With an impressive box office performance, the film has grossed a staggering 1200 crores and continues to break records even after nearly five weeks in theatres.

In addition to Prabhas, the film boasts performances from cinema legends such as Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Anna Ben, and Shobhana. Their collective talent has contributed significantly to the film's success and widespread acclaim.

In an exciting update, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ have announced a special offer for fans. From August 2, you can catch this epic saga on the big screen for just Rs.100. This limited-time offer is available in cinemas across India for one week only, allowing audiences to experience the grandeur of the film at a fraction of the original ticket price.





Produced by Ashwini Dutt and her daughters Swapna and Priyanka under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was made with a massive budget of around Rs.700 crores. The film's success is a testament to its high production values and compelling storytelling.

Don't miss this chance to witness a cinematic masterpiece at an unbeatable price. Head to your nearest theatre and experience the epic adventure of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ while the offer lasts!