Kalpara VFX and AI technology launches in Hyderabad

In a significant development for the Indian film industry, Dr. Mallishwar recently launched Kalpara VFX and AI Technology in Hyderabad. The grand ceremony took place on Friday evening at Prasad Labs and was attended by several notable personalities from the film industry, including BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao, directors Srinu Vaitla and Karuna Kumar, People Media Factory director Vandana, and actors Vikranth Reddy and Raghu Kunche.

Harish Rao expressed his appreciation for Dr.Mallishwar's initiative, highlighting his success as an entrepreneur in the US and his commitment to creating job opportunities for youth in Siddipet. He emphasized that the Telugu film industry now has the opportunity to compete on a global scale with the help of VFX and AI technology. “This technology is essential for reducing budgets while enhancing visual effects and attracting wider audiences,” he said, wishing the venture success in contributing to the film industry’s growth.

Srinu Vaitla also commended the launch, acknowledging the importance of such technology in modern cinema. "It's commendable that such advanced technology is now available for Telugu cinema, and I’m confident it will benefit the industry,” he said. Vandana, Karuna Kumar, and Raghu Kunche also extended their well-wishes, with Karuna Kumar particularly stressing the vital role of VFX in the industry.

Dr.Mallishwar, CEO of Kalpara VFX and AI Services, thanked everyone for their support and explained that the company’s goal is to introduce Hollywood-level VFX and AI technology, making it accessible even to low-budget films. He also expressed a commitment to supporting the South Indian film industry and expanding services across multiple regional film industries.







