Kalyan Ram’s Amigos Teaser Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow 

Tollywood's actor cum producer Kalyan Ram bagged the biggest hit with the Bimbisara movie. Now, he is lined up with a couple of interesting movies and Amigos is one of them which is ready to hit the theatres. Same like his brother Junior NTR now Kalyan Ram also is essaying a triple role in this movie and looked amazing in all three posters. As the release date is nearing, the makers already introduced him as Manjunath, Siddharth and unknown. Now, they unveiled the teaser release date and also shared a new poster having the three doppelgangers in one frame.

Kalyan Ram also shared the new poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Beginning this year with another interesting story. Loved playing all the 3 Doppelgangers #Amigos teaser tomorrow at 11.07 AM. In cinemas Feb 10th.".

The poster is all interesting as it has three characters of Kalyan Ram and also the backdrop which showcases the 'Unknown' doppelganger holding a rifle.

The teaser of this movie will be launched on 8th January 2023 @ 11:07 AM! Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath is the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. Tammiraju is handling the editing department while Avinash Kolla is the in-charge of production design.

This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February 2023…