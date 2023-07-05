Kalyan Ram’s ‘Devil’ glimpse creates curiosity

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is all set to stun audiences with his upcoming period spy thriller “Devil,” directed by Naveen Medaram and co-starring Samyuktha. As a special birthday treat for Kalyan Ram, the film’s team released an interesting glimpse into the highly anticipated movie.



The glimpse showcases Kalyan Ram as a secret British special agent during the Independence era, with a dialogue highlighting the traits of a spy. The visuals and background score elevate the quality of the glimpse, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the full release of the film.

“Devil” has completed its shoot and is being produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures. The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues were handled by Srikanth Vissa, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar composed the music.