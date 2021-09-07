Kangana Ranaut Hopes That Thalaivii Meets The Expectations Of Her Fans

It is all known that Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivii which is the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa is releasing on 10th September 2021. As the release date is nearing, Kangana is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her movie. Even there was a gala pre-release event was held in Hyderabad and it was attended by a few A-listers of Tollywood. Off late, Kangana spoke to the media and said that she thought she was the worst casting for Thalaivii.



She started off by saying, "I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijendra sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa's videos, and I was like 'what!'".

She also added, "He kept saying, 'You have to do it, you have to do it. And the sheer obstacles of me, in my 30s, to gain 20-25 kgs of weight. And who knows how I'll look after gaining… I would go mad, I would stress about it, and at this stage of my career I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts when it came to Thalaivii… Few people gave me a lot of confidence. Vijendra sir comes from the Telugu industry, but it's Vijay sir who actually… He said, 'You will do it, you are the perfect casting'. And I thought he will be bashed in Tamil Nadu and he has so much to lose; people are going to be offended. But he's a big director, there must be some merit in it. He also has everything to lose. You know how people are. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn theatres if someone doesn't live up to (expectations). That kind of passion people have for her. So his conviction worked a lot for me."

'Thaliavii' is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Thalaivii is a multilingual film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.