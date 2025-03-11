‘Kannappa’ team comes with a heartfelt love song

The makers of Kannappa, one of the most anticipated spiritual epics of the year, have released a heartwarming love song that captures the pure and magical chemistry between lead pair Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukundhan. The Hindi version of the song, rendered soulfully by renowned singers Shaan and Sahithi Chaganti, is composed by Stephen Devassy, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Girish Nakod.

The song has instantly struck a chord with audiences, offering a soothing and emotional experience. Its dreamy visuals, coupled with touching lyrics and captivating melodies, create a beautiful portrayal of love. The on-screen bond between Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukundhan adds an enchanting touch, making the song a standout moment in the grand epic.

Set against breathtaking backdrops, the love song not only depicts romance but also delves deep into the emotional core of Kannappa. It offers a glimpse into a story rooted in love, faith, and devotion, amplifying the anticipation surrounding the film. The song is now available across all major digital platforms, allowing fans to experience the magic before the film's release.

Kannappa narrates the legendary tale of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, the film also features stellar performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025.