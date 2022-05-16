Karate Kalyani into fresh trouble

Hyderabad: Tollywood character artist Karate Kalyani landed in a fresh row with the allegations that she adopted a three-month child in violation of rules.

Officials of the Child Welfare Department on Sunday went to her residence in Hyderabad along with the police after receiving a complaint on childline 1098.



However, as the actor and child were not available, the officials questioned her mother and brother.



Kalyani's mother told the officials that she legally adopted the child. The officials were told that a third girl child was born to a couple in the city and Kalyani adopted her through somebody known to her.



The officials said Kalyani's whereabouts were not known. They said the actor was not responding to calls over her mobile.



This came two days after Kalyani created a ruckus on a road in Yousufguda area by slapping YouTuber Srikant Reddy after an argument over his objectionable prank videos. The actor was carrying the child in a baby carrier.



A man, accompanying her, assaulted Srikant Reddy, who hit back and also slapped Kalyani. A video, which went viral on social media, shows the actor falling on the ground. Those accompanying her then chased and assaulted the Youtuber, whose shirt was completely torn.



Reddy complained to police that she attacked him. The actor also lodged a counter complaint against the Youtuber.

Karate Kalyani, whose real name is Padaala Kalyani, has acted as character artist in many Tollywood films.

In recent months, she has been active on social issues and often landed in controversies. In August last year, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).