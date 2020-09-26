Karate Kalyani's Sensational Claim Against Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Creates Controversy

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is facing initial hiccups as expected due to internal politics and internal quarrels. The show has been drawing the attention of viewers for two weeks now, with controversies that are going on inside the house and already two contestants have been eliminated from the show this season.

The eliminated candidates have made a few allegations against the insiders. Karate Kalyani who got eliminated from Bigg Boss during the second week has made allegations on the organisers themselves. She has alleged that Bigg Boss organisers have intentionally eliminated her after giving the votes which she earned to the other contestant. "I was a good competitor. I had people's support also but the votes I got were transferred to the other contestant, for which I have evidence. I don't know why and who has done this." Says Karate Kalyani.

She goes on to add, "I was the best competitor and some of the contestants were scared of me, hence they decided to send me out by nominating me." Bigg Boss organisers had approached me for the first season but I didn't take part owing to my cinema shooting schedules. This time I could not stay inside the Bigg Boss house even though I wanted to. All my opinions were negatively interpreted and as a result, there were some quarrels among us, says Karate Kalyani after elimination.

This bit of news has created a storm on social media. We have to wait and watch as to what would be the reaction of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 organisers to such a sensational allegation made by Karate Kalyani.