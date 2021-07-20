Karuna Kumar has 8 projects in his pipeline!

Senior filmmaker Karuna Kumar has impressed the audience with his recent outing 'Palasa 1978' which came out as a raw and rustic drama. The director joined hands with Sudheer Babu for his next.



Titled as 'Sridevi Soda Centre', the shooting is already completed and the makers are planning to announce the release date for the film.



Talking about his next project, the talented director said that he is planning to come up with a full situational comedy film.



However, he revealed that he hasn't readied the script yet but he has 8 stories ready with him.



Karuna Kumar who already made his digital debt with Aha's Metro Kathalu is looking forward to come up with more stories on the digital platforms. As of now, there is no clarity on his next film and we may hear about it very soon!