Kaushal hits headlines with house-warming

Tollywood: Kaushal Manda needs no introduction to the Telugu film audiences. Kaushal is the title winner of the Bigg Boss season 2 in Telugu. Kaushal has created a sensation on social media with his victory. His success also resulted in a lot of controversies. Interestingly, Kaushal is now back in the news. Kaushal has shifted to his new house on the occasion of Sankranthi and he has confirmed the same on social media.

Kaushal finally designed his dream house. He has moved to the new house with wife and children. The house-warming ceremony has taken place and Kaushal posted the pictures from the occasion on social media.

Kaushal is happy for the new beginnings with the house. He is playing a key role in Aadi Saikumar's next film. Kaushal pinned a lot of hopes on this project. Let us hope that he scores a hit.