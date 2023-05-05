Kayyaale, the video song from Takkar, starring Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik, celebrates the spirit of a liberated woman

Takkar, the action-romance starring Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles, is gearing up for a theatrical release in Tamil and Telugu worldwide on May 26. The film is written and directed by Karthik G Krish and jointly produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts in collaboration with Passion Studios.

After receiving impressive responses for the teaser a few days ago, the makers unveiled the video version of the song Kayyaale on Youtube. Nivas K Prasanna scores the music for the project while Niranjana Ramanan (famous for her rendition of Swagatham Krishna in Agnyathavaasi) is the singer. Krishna Kanth has written the lyrics for the jolly, free-spirited number.

Kayyaale, the song is a celebration of the spirit of a liberated, unapologetic woman who leads a life on her terms. The number takes us through exotic, scenic locales where the film’s lead actress Divyansha is backpacking alone, while surrounded by nature, travelling with strangers and enjoying life to the fullest. The catchy track is an instant hit with a music buff with its wavy musical texture.













Through the number, the makers are expected to establish Divyansha’s character in the film. The impressive dance moves of the actress, trendy lyrics and the energetic rendition go well with one another and grab your attention. She plays a rich girl who falls for a guy from a different economic background in Takkar. The film takes viewers through the highs and lows of their relationship.

The other songs released in the Tamil version - Nira, Maragatha Maalai - continue to resonate with music enthusiasts. Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth play other important roles in the film. Vanchinathan Murugesan is the cinematographer and GA Gowtham is the editor respectively. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts scored big hits in their previous collaborations like Karthikeya 2 and Dhamaka.

Cast: Siddharth, Divyansha, Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth.

Written and directed by Karthik G Krish

Cinematographer: Vanchinathan Murugesan

Editor: GA Gowtham

Art Direction: Udaya Kumar K

Stunts Choreography: Dinesh Kasi

Publicity Designs: 24AM

Teaser cut - Pradeep E Ragav

Producers: T G Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal

Co-producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla

Executive producer: Mayank Agarwal

Pro: Lakshmivenugopal- Vamsi sekhar