Keerthy Suresh pins her hopes on Mahesh's film

Tollywood: Keerthy Suresh's digital releases 'Penguin' and 'Miss India' failed to grab the attention of the audience. Recently, she played the female lead in Nithiin starrer, 'Rang De' movie which has been receiving mixed response from the audience.

The movie has been doing decently well at the box office in terms of collections. But the trade has announced that the movie might not become a hit. Interestingly Keerthy Suresh received a critical response for her performance in the movie. Now, the actress has some interesting big projects in her pocket and she has pinned all her hopes on this film. Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parashuram. Not only the actress but also the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie and are hoping that the movie will give a much-needed hit the 'Mahanati' beauty.

Keerthy Suresh is also testing her luck in Kollywood and she is playing a crucial role in superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Annaatthe'.