Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘BRB’ goes on floors
The much-anticipated sci-fi spectacle ‘BRB’ (Billa Ranga Baasha), starring superstar Kichcha Sudeep, has officially commenced its shoot, marking the beginning of an epic cinematic journey. Helmed by visionary director Anup Bhandari and set in the distant future of 2209 AD, the film is poised to redefine Indian science fiction with its groundbreaking vision and high-octane storytelling.
Following the sensational response to its concept video and powerful logo reveal—which hinted at a post-apocalyptic world ruled by one mighty figure—the makers have now begun production with grandeur and ambition. Promising a visual experience like never before, BRB blends futuristic themes with gripping action, bringing a new genre to the Indian big screen.
Bankrolled by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the powerhouse producers behind HanuMan, the film carries massive expectations thanks to its star-studded team and innovative concept.
With Kichcha Sudeep leading the charge in what’s being billed as one of his most powerful roles yet, and Anup Bhandari’s creative vision steering the project, BRB is set to be a game-changer in Indian cinema.