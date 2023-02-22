Kiran Abbavaram lashes out at Twitter trolls

Kiran Abbavaram's recent release, "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha," has received great acclaim, positive reviews and is on track to becoming his most successful project yet. At the film's success meet, the elated actor expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters for accepting this multi-genre film. However, he also used the opportunity to address his critics and trolls, particularly on social media, stating that while he welcomes constructive criticism, he does not condone hate messages on Twitter.

The film, which features Kashmira and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles and is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, had an outstanding first weekend, grossing Rs 4.66 crores in AP and Telangana, and Rs 5.2 crores worldwide. The movie has continued to draw good audiences on weekdays as well.

Produced by Bunny Vas and presented by Allu Aravind, "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" has Daniel Viswas as the director of photography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.