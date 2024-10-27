Live
Kiran Abbavaram unveils ‘KA’
Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram stars in the highly anticipated period thriller ‘KA.’ Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram play the lead heroines in this film.
Presented by Chinta Varalakshmi, the movie is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner of Srichakraas Entertainments, featuring high production values. The director duo, Sujeeth and Sandeep, have crafted 'KA' as an action thriller set against a village backdrop.
The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in Telugu on Diwali, October 31st. ‘KA’ will also be released in Malayalam by hero Dulquer Salmaan through his company, Wayfarer Films. The recently released trailer has received a tremendous response.
Director Sandeep remarked, “I hope you all enjoyed the trailer of ‘KA.’ We wrote this story with the audience of B and C centers in mind and crafted the screenplay accordingly. After sharing the story with Kiran, he immediately agreed to come on board, and we were encouraged by his confidence in us. Once the script was finalized, Kiran gave us ample creative freedom.”