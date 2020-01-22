Kollywood fans Trolling Venkatesh's Look in Narappa

Dhanush is one of the finest actors of the current generation and there is no doubt about it. But, at the same time, when his movies got remade in Telugu by Venkatesh, they became the biggest hits. Now, Venkatesh is coming up with the remake of Asuran that Dhanush did in Tamil under Vetri Maran's direction.

The makers of the Telugu version released Venkatesh's look and title today. Titled Narappa, the film's shoot begins today in Hindupur.

Upon the release of the look on social media, Kollywood fans, especially those who love Dhanush and liked Asuran came up with trolls on Venkatesh's look. Without any resistance, the Tollywood fans got united and gave perfect answers that Telugu heroes elevated all the remakes and Venkatesh is certainly a star to watch out for, with his performance.