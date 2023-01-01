Koratala Siva and Junior NTR's New Movie Release Date Is Locked

Tollywood's star director Koratala Siva bagged the biggest flop of his career with Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie. But now, he is back with a bang by announcing his new movie with RRR actor Junior NTR. From the date of the announcement, all the fans are waiting for further details of the movie. As RRR turned into a Pan-World movie, he needs to momentum. On the occasion of the New Year, the makers dropped the release date poster and surprised all the fans of Young Tiger.



Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "A man's fury is the cure for a disease called courage #NTR30 in cinemas on April 5th, 2024 Shoot begins next month Happy New Year".

Junior NTR looked terrific in the poster he is seen holding over-sized weapons. The dark background also made this poster worth watching. The shooting of this movie will begin in February, 2023 and it will release on 5th April, 2024.

Going with the details of this movie, it will be helmed by Koratala Siva and will be produced by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar under the NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners. Ratnavelu ISC will handle the cinematography section and Sabu Cyril will lead the production design team. Young music sensation Anirudh will tune the songs and Sreekar Prasad will be handling the editing department.

The pre-production works are underway and the movie will be made on a massive scale.

Even Junior NTR also wished his fans through his Twitter page on the occasion of the New Year…

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2023

