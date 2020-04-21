Kotha Bangaru Lokam heroine faces mental health issues

Swetha Basu Prasad is one of the popular heroines in Telugu. Having made her debut with the film Kotha Bangaru Lokam, the actress shot to fame. The actress is currently looking forward to making a comeback to the films in both South as well as Bollywood. After divorce with a long-time boyfriend, Swetha Basu Prasad is single again. Interestingly, there are rumours about the actress' health.

According to the reports, Swetha Basu is facing some health issues and she confirmed the same in the latest interview. The actress revealed that her mental health is not good and told that she is undergoing the treatment for the same. She also said that the recovery is happening as well. The actress looks confident and expresses that she would come out of it soon to entertain the audiences again.