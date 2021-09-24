Krack formula for Rama Rao on Duty!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja scored a huge blockbuster Krack during the beginning of this year. Gopichand Malineni is the film's director. In the film, the makers showcased Ravi Teja as the family man. He is married to Shruti Haasan and will also have a son. Now, the same formula is going to be used in Ravi Teja's next film Rama Rao on Duty.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Ravi Teja will be seen as the family man in the movie. He will be having a son in the film too. Like how an emotion constantly runs through Krack, the film Rama Rao on Duty will also have an emotion that drives the story forward.

Divyansha Kaushik plays the female lead in the movie. Ravi Teja will be seen as a government officer in the movie. Sarath Mandava is making his debut in Telugu Cinema.