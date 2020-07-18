Krish readies birthday special for Pawan Kalyan's fans

Pawan Kalyan finally decided to make a comeback in the films. Like the first, he is coming up with the movie Vakeel Saab. Venu Sriram is the director of the movie. Now, the actor is also going to be seen in another film under Krish's direction.

Viroopaksha is the title of the film which is doing rounds. Although the film's shoot started long back, the makers made no announcement of the film officially. The buzz is that the film unit will come up with a first look of the movie and also the title on 2nd September, on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

AM Ratnam is the producer of the film. MM Keeravani is scoring the music for this prestigious periodic drama. Stay tuned to us for the complete details of the movie.