‘Krishna Leela’ promises a magical ride; Nikhil unveils title & motion poster

The motion poster and title of Krishna Leela, a supernatural love story, were unveiled at a grand event recently, with young actor-director Devan playing the lead. The film features Dhanya Balakrishnan as the female lead and is being presented by Baby Vaishnavi. Jyotsna Ji is bankrolling the project under the Mahasen Visuals banner, with Anil Kiran Kumar crafting the story and dialogues. The film carries the intriguing tagline ‘Tirigochina Kaalam’.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent guests like hero Nikhil, spiritual guru Brahmasri LV Gangadhar Sastry, and ace cinematographer Chota K Naidu.

Nikhil, while launching the motion poster, shared his admiration for Devan’s passion. “Before Happy Days, I too was in search of a break. By God’s grace, it came. I wish Devan the same with Krishna Leela. The motion poster is gripping and his thoughts are unique. Wishing the team all the best,” he said.

Brahmasri LV Gangadhar Sastry praised the film’s positive energy, adding, “Devan radiates positivity. Anil is a refined writer. I’ve heard the songs—very soulful. I’m confident Krishna Leela will be an all-time hit.”

Chota K Naidu, impressed by the script, stated, “The story is deep, and the producers are treating it with passion. Devan is talented and will earn his place with this film.”

An emotional Devan thanked his parents, team, and mentors. “This journey began like a miracle. Chota anna helped shape this story. Gangadhar Shastri garu’s suggestions were invaluable. And Nikhil anna’s support means everything,” he said.

Producer Jyotsna called the film a miracle, saying it touches universal emotions. Story writer Anil added, “Krishna represents both love and war. That’s the essence of this story.”