Krishna officially confirms his retirement

Superstar Krishna has officially confirmed his retirement from acting. In the interviews that he gave to the media on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of Mosagallaku Mosagadu release, the actor has revealed the same to the media.

In the interview, Krishna revealed that he is not interested in acting anymore. Krishna is reportedly happy with his career and has achieved a lot. He is fully satisfied and is not thinking anymore about what else can be done.

Krishna surprisingly is showing no interest to do guest roles and make cameo appearances also. Krishna said that his fans will not agree if he does such roles. He has confirmed that many of his fans called him up requesting not to such characters again.

Right now, he is happily retired and is enjoying time with his family.