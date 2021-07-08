Krithi Shetty on a signing spree!

Krithi Shetty is the young heroine in Tollywood who is currently busy with back-to-back films. Even before making her debut with Uppena, the actress grabbed a couple of interesting projects. Now, we hear that Krithi is going to be seen in two more films.

One of the films is Nithiin's new movie. Nithiin lined up a couple of interesting projects of which there is one with a new filmmaker Sekhar. Krithi Shetty is the front-runner to do the film and she is almost a part of the film.

Another one is Nagarjuna's Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya is also a part of the project and we hear that Krithi will be paired up with Naga Chaitanya in the project.

Apart from these two, Krithi is currently a part of two other films. She will romance Ram in his next film and also working with Sudheer Babu for his next project.