Krithi Shetty on board for Ram's next!

Tollywood: Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty play the lead roles in the upcoming film which is yet to be titled. It is 19th film in Ram's career. Linguswamy is the director of the film, which will release in Telugu and Tamil. Now, the makers confirmed that Krithi Shetty is playing the leading lady in the film.

Silver Screen Cinema is the production house bankrolling the film. "Welcoming the Supremely talented @IamKrithiShetty on board for #RAPO19. Starring Ustaad ⭐@ramsayz. A film by @dirlingusamy" posted the production house on social media.

Krithi Shetty too shared her happiness on being a part of the film.

The actress wrote, "Super duper wuper excited to work with @ramsayz garu, @dirlingusamy sir and @SS_Screens!"

Ram posted a tweet to welcome Krithi Shetty. "Welcome on board #RAPO19 sweets! :)"

The film's shoot will begin soon. The complete details about the project will come out soon.