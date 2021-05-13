Krithi Shetty rejects director Teja?

Tollywood: Krithi Shetty who recently marked her debut with a super hit movie 'Uppena' has greatly impressed the audience with her performance and screen presence in the film.

With the tremendous success of her debut movie, Kriti Shetty also increased her remuneration and has been charging 50 lakhs for her upcoming projects. Recently, the actress got the opportunity to play the female lead in director Teja's upcoming movie launching Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati as the lead actor. Touted to be a romantic drama, the script of the film recently got completed but Kriti Shetty has immediately rejected the offer. Though the makers are ready to offer a fancy paycheck for the actress, she is not ready to sign this project for the reasons best known to her. Teja is now in search of another heroine for his movie.



On the other hand, Krithi Shetty is busy with Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy', Sudheer Babu's 'Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali', and a couple of other projects are also in the discussion stages.

