Kubera: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush's New Movie Shoot Begins in Bangkok

Filming for the action-packed Telugu movie Kubera is underway in Bangkok. The movie stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Sekhar Kammula with music by Devi Sri Prasad, Kubera promises to be a thrilling ride.
The highly anticipated collaboration between superstars Nagarjuna and Dhanush in director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming Telugu film, ‘Kubera,’ is now in full swing with a fresh shooting schedule kicking off in the vibrant city of Bangkok.
Just a few days back, the curtain was lifted on the mystery surrounding the movie as the first look and title were revealed to eager fans. Alongside Dhanush, the stellar cast of ‘Kubera’ boasts the talents of Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood sensation Jim Sarbh.
Spearheading this promising project is none other than director Sekhar Kammula, who has not only helmed the movie but also co-crafted the engaging storyline with the talented Chaithanya Pingali. Adding to the excitement, the musical maestro Devi Sri Prasad, celebrating an illustrious 25 years in the industry, is set to weave his magic as the music director, while the visually stunning cinematography is in the capable hands of Niketh Bommi. Rounding off the creative team, Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are set to work their magic as the production designers.
Backing this cinematic venture with their expertise and resources are producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under the prestigious banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.
With such a stellar lineup of talent and the allure of Bangkok's picturesque locales, ‘Kubera’ promises to be a cinematic treat like no other. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project unfolds!