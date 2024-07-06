‘Kubera’ team unveils Rashmika Mandanna’s intriguing first look

In an eagerly awaited cinematic event, acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming pan-Indian film "Kubera," featuring powerhouse talents Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The film, which has already teased fans with character glimpses of the two superstars, now unveils Rashmika Mandanna in a transformative role that promises to be pivotal to the narrative.

The makers unveiled Rashmika’s first look and a character introduction glimpse, showcasing her in a distinct and captivating avatar. Positioned between the seasoned actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna, Rashmika’s role is poised to add depth and intrigue to the storyline. Her portrayal in the first look has sparked immense curiosity and excitement among viewers.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, known for his poignant storytelling, "Kubera" is a high-budget social drama weaving together compelling characters and gripping visuals. The recently released video offers tantalizing glimpses into a narrative steeped in mystery, featuring clandestine dealings and the enigmatic allure of Rashmika’s character.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner, "Kubera" is set against the backdrop of urban intrigue and promises to be a cinematic spectacle. The multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, also stars Jim Sarbh in a prominent role.

Currently filming in Hyderabad, "Kubera" is poised to be a cinematic event of epic proportions, blending stellar performances with Sekhar Kammula’s signature storytelling prowess and Devi Sri Prasad’s mesmerizing music.