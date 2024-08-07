Live
- Philippines reports 1,28,834 dengue cases and 337 deaths since January
- Can increasing heat exposure worsen health of diabetics?
- CBDT eases TDS rule in cases of death of deductees
- Punjab to have special counter at IGI Airport to facilitate NRIs
- Tata Motors launches Curvv EV starting at Rs 17.49 lakh
- Liquid biopsy could prevent kidney transplant rejections, new study shows
- ‘Kundanala Bomma’ from ‘Dhoom Dham’ gets unveiled
- Four Chinese nationals killed as chopper crashes in Nepal's Nuwakot district
- NSE posts 39 pc growth in net profit at Rs 2,567 crore in Q1, revenue up 51 pc
- Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East's conflicts?
Just In
‘Kundanala Bomma’ from ‘Dhoom Dham’ gets unveiled
The highly anticipated film Dhoom Dham is gearing up for its grand theatrical release next month.
The highly anticipated film Dhoom Dham is gearing up for its grand theatrical release next month. Directed by Sai Kishore Macha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, the film features Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana.
Dhoom Dham is a love and family entertainer with a story and screenplay penned by Gopi Mohan. The film's musical promotions are already making waves, with earlier releases such as 'Malle Poola Taxi', 'Maya Sundari', and 'Tomato Buggala Pilla' gaining widespread popularity. The latest single, 'Kundanala Bomma', composed by Gopi Sundar with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Srikrishna, has been noted for its catchy beat and impressive lines. Director Raghavendra Rao unveiled the song. With its engaging storyline and vibrant music, Dhoom Dham is set to be a crowd-pleaser.