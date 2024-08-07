‘Kundanala Bomma’ from ‘Dhoom Dham’ gets unveiled

The highly anticipated film Dhoom Dham is gearing up for its grand theatrical release next month. Directed by Sai Kishore Macha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, the film features Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana.

Dhoom Dham is a love and family entertainer with a story and screenplay penned by Gopi Mohan. The film's musical promotions are already making waves, with earlier releases such as 'Malle Poola Taxi', 'Maya Sundari', and 'Tomato Buggala Pilla' gaining widespread popularity. The latest single, 'Kundanala Bomma', composed by Gopi Sundar with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Srikrishna, has been noted for its catchy beat and impressive lines. Director Raghavendra Rao unveiled the song. With its engaging storyline and vibrant music, Dhoom Dham is set to be a crowd-pleaser.