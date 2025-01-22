‘Laila’ to release on Valentine’s Day with second single on the way

Mas Ka Das Vishwak Sen is set to mesmerize audiences with his upcoming youthful entertainer, Laila. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is already creating a buzz with its intriguing storyline and a recent teaser that left fans eagerly anticipating its release.

In Laila, Vishwak Sen takes on a dual role, playing both a girl and a boy, adding an element of surprise to the narrative. The recently released teaser has sparked a sensation online, further fueling excitement for the film. Alongside Vishwak Sen, actress Akanksha Sharma plays the female lead, adding to the film’s appeal.

The film’s first single, Laila, which became an instant chartbuster, further piqued audience interest. Now, the makers are ready to release the second single titled Ichchakundam Baby on January 23, promising a romantic vibe that fans are sure to enjoy. The song announcement poster, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, has also caught the attention of music lovers.

With talented technicians contributing to the project, Laila is set to feature a screenplay by Vasudeva Murthy, stunning cinematography by Richard Prasad, a musical score by Leon James, and art direction by Brahma Kadali. Laila will have a grand release on February 14th, making it the perfect Valentine's Day treat for audiences.