Lakshmi Manchu Praises Her Character 'SWAROOPAKKA'From 'Pitta Kathalu' Movie

'Pitta Kathalu' – This Tollywood's most-awaited movie has created a buzz on social media with its intriguing trailer. Being the story which deals with dark, bold and unhinged plots, has much to reveal on the big screens. Off late, Lakshmi Manchu who is essaying the role of a politician in this movie opened up about her character 'Swaroopakka' and also praised her character. She took to her Twitter and shared a beautiful collage.





Along with dropping a beautiful collage of her character from the movie 'Pitta Kathalu', Lakshmi also praised her character 'SWAROOPAKKA'and wrote, "SWAROOPAKKA - The narcissistic politician from the story Ramula! 😎This wasn't an easy character to bring to life but it surely was one hell of journey. Right from my costumes to my body language & dialogues I have pushed my boundaries to channel Swaroopakka through my acting."

This Manchu clan actress will essay the role of a politician in this multi-starrer and sported in a grey saree and wore stylish goggles to own that intense look.





Here is the trailer of this intense multi-starrer movie which deals with love, hatred and backstab plots.

Pitta Kathalu movie is being directed by Nag Ashwin, BV Nandhini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker and Sankalp Reddy and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala aand Ashi Dua under RSVPMovies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Ashima Narwal, Kunal Kaushik, Saanve Megghana, Abhay Bethiganti

Sanjith Hegde, Ashwin Kakumanu, Satyadev Kancharana, Srinivas Avasarala, Dayanand Reddy, Anish Kuruvillaand Thanmayi.

Speaking about the movie, Shruti Hassan doled out, "Sometimes, it's heartbreaking when we work on the content that doesn't get watched by too many people. On a digital platform that has a wide reach, we know that viewers will watch [the film].It was exciting to play an unusual character that is a catalyst to the story, and to work with a director like Nagi (Nag Ashwin)".

Even Esha Rebba also spoke to media and said, "I could understand Pinky's struggles and her sadness. I was surprised that Sankalp could see so much in Pinky and translating those emotions on screen was challenging and emotionally draining. But it all paid off in the end. We hear of such real-life stories but we don't know what the women go through."