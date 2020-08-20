Latest Health Bulletin: Singer SP Balasubramanyam's Health Remains Critical, Says MGM Hospital

SP Charan son of ace singer SP Balasubramanyam has dropped a video on his Facebook account and doled out that, his father condition is still critical and is on ventilator. Even the Chennai's MGM hospital also released the health bulletin of this ace signer and said that SP sir is still on the ventilator and is being treated with the support of ECMO.

The health bulletin reads, "Thiru SP Balasubramanyam who had been admitted in MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be critical on the ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit".

The bulletin further reads, "Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters."

SP Balasubramanyam joined the MGM hospital on 5th August after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Even though he had a slight fever and cough, he decided to get admitted in the hospital for the safety of his family. He announced this news through FB page by dropping the video.

But all of a sudden his health got deteriorated on 13th August and was shifted to ICU. From then he is on the ventilator and fighting hard with this pandemic.

Many Tollywood stars and ace singers are praying for his health and are also dropping 'Get Well Soon' message through social media.












