Siddipet: Woman doctor commits suicide

Siddipet: A junior woman doctor at Siddipet Government Medical College, identified as B Lavanya, attempted suicide and died while undergoing treatment early on Saturday.

A native of Jogulamba Gadwal district, she was working as a house surgeon and doing internship at the Government General Hospital. On Friday morning, while on duty in the labour room, she felt unwell and received treatment in the casual ward. Later, she went to the college hostel, had food, and went to sleep.

On Saturday morning, she attempted suicide by injecting herself with paraquat weedicide. Noticing this, fellow junior doctors shifted her to the emergency ward of the government hospital. After providing first-aid, she was moved to Lohith Sai Hospital here where dialysis was performed.

She was later shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad. While undergoing treatment Lavanya died early on Sunday. Fellow doctors are discussing that she may have taken the extreme step due to failure of a love relationship with a junior doctor working in the General Medicine department.