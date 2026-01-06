BJP tears into Cong for opposing G RAM G Act

Hyderabad: Telangana State unit BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress government for passing a resolution in the Assembly against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar-Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-G RAM G Act 2025.

Addressing the media on Monday, Rao alleged that Congress is opposing the scheme only because it leaves no room for corruption.

He said the Act, introduced by the Modi government, is a modernised version of MGNREGA designed to strengthen rural livelihoods and employment guarantees.

Rao highlighted that the new scheme increases guaranteed working days from 100 to 125, raises wages, ensures weekly payments, and introduces faster disbursement. He emphasised that transparency is ensured through real-time data uploading, GPS monitoring, mobile-based tracking, and AI-driven fraud detection, making it impossible for fake beneficiaries to exploit the system.

Taking aim at Congress, Rao questioned why the party harbours “hatred” for the names Viksit Bharat and Shri Ram. He accused Congress of repeatedly renaming schemes, pointing out that the Sonia-Manmohan Singh government changed NREGA to MGNREGA.

He further alleged that Congress has named nearly 600 schemes and institutions after the Nehru-Gandhi family while sidelining leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Rao cited past scams under UPA rule, including a Rs 5,977 crore scam in Bihar and a Rs 10,000 crore scam in Uttar Pradesh, to argue that MGNREGA lacked transparency. He refuted Congress’s claims that the new Act burdens state governments, stressing that the 60:40 Centre-State funding ratio is standard policy.

Demanding that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy withdraw the resolution, Rao accused the Congress of diverting Central funds meant for farmers and labourers. To counter misinformation, the BJP announced district-level media conferences on January 7 and 8 to educate people about the benefits of VB-G RAM G.

Senior party leaders, including Bharat Prasad, NV Subhash, Baswapuram Lakshminarsaiah, Kanti Kiran, and Rajagopal Goud, were present.