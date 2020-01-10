Latest Update Of Nithiin's Movie 'Bheeshma'

The young hero of Tollywood is all set with his next movie 'Bheeshma'… Directed by Venky Kudumula, this movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Going with the first look poster which made us reminisce Pawan Kalyan's 'Khushi' scene of the image showing Nithiin swooning at Rashmika's waist has garnered millions of views in no time. This made the audience to raise their curiosity levels. And the single's Anthem just raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher.

The latest news is, Bheeshma teaser will be out on 12th January @ 10 AM… Nithiin has tweeted and shared this news to his fans… Here is the post for our readers… Have a look!





Stating that a fun teaser is on the way… Nithiin managed to catch the pulse of all the movie buffs.

Bheeshma is said to be complete entertainer having a tagline 'Single Forever'. This movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. DOP and art directors are Sai Sriram and Sahi Suresh. Finally, the editing is done by Navin Nooli.

This movie is going to be released on 21st February, 2020.