Lavanya Tripathi to step into the shoes of Mahesh Babu

Talented actress Lavanya Tripathi who scored two back-to-back hit films with 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga' and 'A1 Express' has mow made it into the news by replacing Superstar Mahesh Babu as the face of a popular brand.



Mahesh Babu has been the brand ambassador of Gold Winner oil till now. But from now on, Lavanya Tripathi will replace Mahesh Babu. A commercial is currently being shot on Lavanya Tripathi and the shooting is taking place in Chennai. This is definitely a big achievement by the actress as she has grabbed an opportunity to be the brand ambassador for a popular brand that was previously presented by Mahesh Babu. On the other hand, the actress is yet to announce her next project. As the actress is shining with back-to-back hit films, she has been receiving so many brand endorsements.



Initially, after the success of 'Arjun Suravaram', a bunch of alcohol brands approached her but the actress who is against alcohol consumption has rejected to be the brand ambassador. However, the 'Andala Rakshasi' actress is now super excited to step into the shoes of Mahesh Babu by becoming the brand ambassador of Gold Winner.

