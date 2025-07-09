Legal storm hits Mahesh Babu over real estate endorsement

Superstar Mahesh Babu has found himself embroiled in legal trouble after the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission issued notices to him regarding an alleged misleading endorsement linked to a real estate scam. The controversy erupted following a complaint filed by a Hyderabad-based doctor, who claimed she was deceived into investing ₹34.8 lakh in a non-existent plot advertised by Sai Surya Developers, a firm the actor had publicly endorsed.

The complainant alleged that Mahesh Babu’s celebrity association with the project gave it an air of legitimacy, leading her to invest in what later turned out to be a fraudulent venture. The doctor has now sought legal redress, holding the actor partially accountable under consumer protection laws for lending credibility to the firm’s misleading claims.

This isn’t the first time Mahesh Babu’s name has been linked to Sai Surya Developers. Back in April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the actor in connection with a money laundering probe involving the developer and the Surana Group. According to ED findings, Mahesh was paid approximately ₹5.9 crore, a portion of which was allegedly disbursed in cash, for endorsing their real estate projects.

While Mahesh Babu has not been named an accused at this point, his involvement as a brand ambassador is drawing increased scrutiny from investigative and legal bodies alike.

Despite the legal turbulence, the actor remains professionally active and is currently filming his much-awaited project, SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is expected to be a pan-India spectacle.

As the investigation intensifies, more updates are anticipated in the coming weeks, potentially shaping the legal course for celebrity endorsements in real estate ventures.