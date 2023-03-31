Let Us Have A Small Sneak Peek Into The World Of Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha

It is all known that Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta's Virupaksha movie is all set to hit the big screens next month. Off late, the shooting of this movie is also wrapped up except for one song and thus the makers are completely concentrating on post-production and promotions. Off late, they dropped a small video and showcased the sneak peek of the Virupaksha sets and amazed us with their brilliant ideology…

Along with the makers, even Sai Dharam Tej also shared the video and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "Here's "Aghora Caves" - The 2nd Volume from the Intriguing Short Series #IntoTheWorldOfVirupaksha - https://youtu.be/1vJDRvhD-io".

The video showcases how the Aghora caves are built as part of Rudravaram village… Director Kathik explained how the team worked hard while they also praised production designer Nagendra as he amazed them with the sketches.

AND It's a WRAP! (Except for one song 😜) A Journey of startling vision, relentless hardwork & team efforts will always make #Virupaksha a memorable & amazing experience. Can't wait to meet you all on the big screen on Apr 21st 🤗 Thank you @BvsnP Garu @aryasukku sir@dvlns… pic.twitter.com/uFl42czJEA — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 31, 2023

Sai Dharam Tej announced the wrap-up news on his Twitter page and treated his fans… He also wrote, "AND It's a WRAP! (Except for one song). A Journey of startling vision, relentless hardwork & team efforts will always make #Virupaksha a memorable & amazing experience. Can't wait to meet you all on the big screen on Apr 21st".

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear. When they try to chase and solve the problem they only think of the 'Virupaksha' book. Then enters Sai Dharam Tej who tries to fight with the problem which cannot be seen or sensed. So, he needs to fight with an unknown force and also looked awesome in the fight sequences and the exciting investigating part!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!