Liger: Ananya Pandey Speaks In Telugu And Announces The Flick’s Trailer Release Date

There is a crazy update from Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer 'Liger' movie… Being the most awaited movie of Tollywood, all the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the release of this movie. Off late, the co-producer Charmee Kaur and the lead actress Ananya Pandey have dropped a video on their Instagram pages and announced the trailer release date. Ananya spoke in Telugu and surprised all her fans…

In this video, Ananya Pandey greeted the audience in Telugu and then both Charmee and Ananya doled out that, 'Liger' trailer will get released tomorrow i.e on 11th February, 2021 @ 8:14 AM.

Breaking all the barriers of language, A Pure Dhamakedaar Entertaining Ride is coming for you soon! 😁

Tune in Tomorrow @ 08.14AM for the Theatrical Release Date Announcement📣

This Tollywood actress also dropped the same video

Tune in Tomorrow @ 08.14AM for Release Date Announcement 📣

It's going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you...tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14am! #SaalaCrossbreed @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy #PuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/v9jAfT4GUq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 10, 2021

Along with sharing this video, Karan Johar also wrote, "It's going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you...tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14am!"

Liger movie becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. To bring a Pan India connection to this Tollywood movie, Karan has joined his hands with our dear mass director Puri. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand.

Liger movie is being made in 4 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Apart from the crazy pair Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey, even Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Get-up Srinu will be the part of this Pan Indian movie.