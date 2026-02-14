Lokesh Kanagaraj makes acting debut with ‘DC’; special glimpse attracts

Celebrated filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to step in front of the camera for the first time with his acting debut film DC. The makers recently unveiled a special glimpse from the film, creating instant buzz across social media. Scheduled for a summer theatrical release, the glimpse introduces a completely new side of Lokesh — transforming him into an intense, angry young man, a persona that audiences have never seen before.

The visually striking glimpse, notably without any dialogues, hints at a dark, violent reinterpretation of the classic romance narrative of Devadas, reimagined with raw emotions and brutal twists. The tone quickly shifts from romance to high-octane action, setting the stage for what appears to be a gritty and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

The teaser also introduces Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamurthy as the female leads. Their introduction is followed by a sudden surge of bloodshed and stylised violence, justifying the film’s ‘bloody valentine’ theme and underlining its intense narrative treatment.

Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for films like Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller, DC promises a powerful blend of romance, violence, and emotional depth. The film is backed by music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose background score significantly elevates the mood and intensity of the teaser.

While Lokesh Kanagaraj is already admired for redefining action cinema as a director, his transition into acting has generated strong curiosity. With directors-turned-actors finding success in contemporary cinema, industry watchers believe Lokesh has the potential to carve a new identity as a performer as well.

The official release date of DC is yet to be announced, but the powerful glimpse has already sparked massive interest, positioning the film as one of the most intriguing upcoming projects of the season.