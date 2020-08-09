Love In Times Of Corona: Miheeka And Rana Are Now Officially Husband And Wife

-Tollywood's Bhalladeva and his cute diva Miheeka Bajaj are officially married… They turned into husband and wife and posed to cams with all the regal wedding attires. Their wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studio a few hours ago amidst the few close family members. Except for Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun, only a few other family members attended the wedding and rest of all have witnessed the wedding through their VR sets sent by our dear Tollywood hunk. He found out a simple yet electrifying solution and made all his dear ones witness his wedding using the technology…



Well, the official wedding photography team 'Reel And Frames' has dropped the first pic of the lovely jodi and made us go awe…





Miheeka and Rana are just awesome and regal!!! Rana looked handsome in the traditional golden dhoti and kurta and coming to our dear bride Miheeka, she just killed us with her oh-so-glamorous look. Her classy appeal with intricately embroidered cream and gold coloured lehenga with a coral head veil gave her a grandeur look and added bridal blush to her cheeks. It was an Anamika Khanna ensemble…

Her antique and heavy jewellery made her gleam and gave her a rich appeal… Both Rana and Miheeka posed in all smiles and made us happy!!! The beautiful floral decoration on the mandap and the cute smiles of the newlywed couple made our day!!!





Even our dear bride Miheeka also dropped her wedding look on her Instagram page and made all her fans witness her classy wedding tale… Miheeka looked grandeur in red and golden lehenga and owned a classy appeal with spellbinding ornaments. She is seen along with her close family members walking to the mandap holding all her charm…





All in love… Both Rana and Miheeka posed to cams with such a lovely pose and are lost looking into each other's eyes… Yes! While the world looks at them, they're lost in theirs!





What to say about such a wonderful image? We are definitely short of words witnessing our dear Rana making his lady love Miheeka wear the ring!!!





Here is the complete family pic with the newlyweds… Suresh Babu, his wife and kids along with Venkatesh and his family… Even Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and other close relatives of Daggubati family posed together and are in all smiles… All are traditionally dressed and looked grandeur in their wedding attires.







Even Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are also seen on the mandap happily looking at the wedding rituals...



We are happy to witness Rana and Miheeka's pics… We wish them a happy married life and bless them to stay happy forever!!!

(Image Courtesy: Reels And Frames)