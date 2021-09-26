Love Story takes box office by a storm

Amidst huge expectations and anticipation, Shekhar Kammula's Love Story had hit the screens the other day. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, this movie carried a great pre-release buzz, all thanks to Shekhar's stardom and successful music album.

As expected, Love Story took the box office by storm on the first day of its release. As per the trade reports, the film collected a worldwide share of Rs. 8.5 crores on the first day. Now, it became the highest-grossing Indian film (opening day collections) after the second lockdown.

Even in the USA, the film collected more than $306k through premiers. It crossed the half-million mark including the first day collections. Going by the trend, Love Story is all set to become the first blockbuster after the second lockdown. It also boosted confidence in other producers to release their films. Thus, we can expect many big-ticket films lining up for release in the coming weeks.