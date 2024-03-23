MAA comes with grand celebration for 90 years of Telugu Cinema

The Movie Artist Association (MAA) unveiled plans for a grand celebration marking the illustrious 90-year journey of Telugu cinema. Dubbed the Navatīhi Utsavam 2024, the event promises to honor the rich legacy and contributions of Telugu cinema to the global film industry. Held at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad, the announcement press meet witnessed the presence of MAA President Vishnu Manchu, Vice President Madala Ravi, Treasurer Siva Balaji, and other esteemed members alongside Malaysian dignitaries.

Advisor Datuk P Kamalanathan expressed gratitude for Vishnu Manchu's dedication to MAA's welfare initiatives, lauding his commitment to supporting members and their families. The event, scheduled for July, will see MAA collaborate with the Malaysian government to host a monumental celebration in Malaysia, further strengthening Indo-Malaysian ties.

In attendance was Razaidi Abdul Rahim, representing Malaysia Tourism, who welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its positive impact on tourism and bilateral relations. Vishnu Manchu conveyed his appreciation for the support, highlighting the event's dual purpose of celebrating Telugu cinema's milestones and raising funds for MAA's charitable initiatives.

With plans to bring together luminaries from the film fraternity and neighboring states, the Navatīhi Utsavam promises to be a momentous occasion, celebrating Telugu cinema's illustrious journey and enduring legacy on a global stage.